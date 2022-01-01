NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Police investigating road-rage shooting in central Virginia

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 10:21 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in central Virginia say they’re investigating a road-rage shooting that sent a person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield County police said in a news release that the incident occurred late Friday afternoon on the 108000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the person who was shot had been driving when a silver vehicle pulled up along the passenger side and fired a single shot at the victim’s car.

Police said they believe the victim experienced a road rage incident with the suspect before the shooting.

