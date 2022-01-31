Police in Virginia city search for missing 4-year-old boy

Police in Virginia say they are searching for a 4-year-old boy whose father said wasn’t in their home when he awakened on Monday.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are searching for a 4-year-old boy whose father said wasn’t in their home when he awakened on Monday.

News outlets report Codi Bigsby was reported missing from a residence in the Buckroe Beach neighborhood in Hampton.

Police Chief Mark Talbot said Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told investigators he searched the home but Codi was nowhere to be found.

Cory Bigsby said he last saw his son in the home at around 2 a.m. Monday.

There were other children in the home who are all safe with police, but Talbot wouldn’t say how many children there were.

