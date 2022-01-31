CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Police: 2nd girl dies…

Police: 2nd girl dies following Eastern Shore car crash

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEIRWOOD, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say that a second girl has died after a car crash on the Eastern Shore.

State police say the 15-year-old died Sunday at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk. A 12-year-old girl died in the same crash on Friday morning.

The crash occurred in Northampton County on Route 13 in the Weirwood area.

Police said a Toyota Yaris carrying the girls had stopped on the road near a school bus that was stopped with its lights flashing. A Ford F-250 pickup then struck the Toyota in the rear. The girls who died were in the Toyota’s back set. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up