Man fatally shot by Virginia trooper responding to 911 call

Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man in Woolwine, Virginia, after he was shot by a trooper on Friday.

According to a VSP statement, a state trooper and a Patrick County deputy were called to investigate a 911 call around 7 p.m. Friday from a woman involved in a domestic dispute on a home in the 1700 block of Milhouse Road in Patrick County.

As the officers entered the residence, police said an elderly male pointed a firearm at the officers. The statement also said he refused to comply with officers’ instructions to drop the weapon, and the state trooper shot the man.

He has been identified as Barry Dean Compton, 64, of Woolwine, Virginia, who died at the scene from suffered injuries.

During an initial investigation, police said the firearm allegedly held by Compton was found at the scene. Both the trooper and deputy were uninjured.

In line with VSP policy, the trooper involved was placed on administrative leave until an investigation into the shooting is complete. VSP will provide their evidence to Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for adjudication.