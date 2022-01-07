CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Luria to run again in 2nd District, move to Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:56 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Congresswoman Elaine Luria will move from Norfolk to Virginia Beach as she seeks re-election in the 2nd Congressional District.

The two-term Democrat told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday that she owns a home in Virginia Beach and will “be working out the logistics to move there later this year.”

Luria’s primary residence in Norfolk was drawn out of the 2nd District last month by a redistricting effort that was overseen by Virginia’s Supreme Court.

Norfolk is now part of the 3rd Congressional District and is represented by Democrat Bobby Scott.

The 2nd District continues to include Virginia Beach and curves from the Eastern Shore into Suffolk and other localities. Luria is a retired Navy commander and former business owner.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

