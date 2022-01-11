CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. urges more residents to get boosters | Omicron may be headed for rapid drop | Md. parents detail impact of pandemic on learning | Latest DC-area cases
Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait unveiled

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 8:40 PM

The official gubernatorial portrait of outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, painted by Stanley Rayfield, in Richmond on Monday. (Courtesy Northam Administration)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait.

The portrait unveiled Tuesday depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up. On the bookshelf behind Northam is a bronze sculpture of children, which represents his 30-year career as a pediatric neurologist and a photo of First Lady Pamela Northam.

It also shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket.

Virginia native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Stanley Rayfield painted the portrait.

It will now join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses on display in the state Capitol.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

