Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have unveiled outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s official portrait.

The portrait unveiled Tuesday depicts Northam in his study in the Executive Mansion, standing next to a Virginia flag and a painting of the Eastern Shore, where he grew up. On the bookshelf behind Northam is a bronze sculpture of children, which represents his 30-year career as a pediatric neurologist and a photo of First Lady Pamela Northam.

It also shows the Democrat in a comfortable pose, dressed in a suit with no tie, and one hand in his pocket.

Virginia native and Virginia Commonwealth University graduate Stanley Rayfield painted the portrait.

It will now join the collection of other gubernatorial likenesses on display in the state Capitol.

