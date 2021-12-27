CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Virginia sheriff’s deputy charged with DUI on Christmas Eve

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 2:46 PM

ROANOKE, Va. — According to officials, an on-duty Virginia sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with intoxicated driving.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Lemmie Sanders III was charged with driving under the influence after the sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday night about the deputy’s erratic driving.

According to The Roanoke Times, a trooper then found Sanders’ vehicle after it had hit a curb. A department spokesperson said the car had sustained minor damage.

The Roanoke Times could not reach Sheriff Mike Worrell on Monday for information on Sanders’ employment status.

Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith says the circuit court will appoint a special prosecutor to handle Sanders’ case.

