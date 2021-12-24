Senators: Virginia congresswomen bear redistricting burden

Virginia’s two U.S. Senators have told the state Supreme Court that it will make the state’s three congresswomen shoulder the burden of redistricting.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine shared their thoughts in a letter to the court.

Virginia’s three Democratic congresswomen are Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District, Elaine Luria in the 2nd District and Jennifer Wexton in the the 10th District.

The senators said the court’s proposed map for Virginia’s 11 congressional districts makes significant changes to the areas the women represent.

For instance, Spanberger’s 7th District would be moved from its base outside Richmond to northern Virginia.

Luria would be drawn out of her 2nd District on the coast.

