Report: Black youths more likely to end up in justice system

The Associated Press

December 25, 2021, 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A new report says Black youths in Virginia were more than twice as likely to be referred to the juvenile justice system compared to their white peers.

The Washington Post reported Friday that the report offers a far-reaching examination into how the state handles young offenders. The report was conducted by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. The analysis also found that many teens in the state fail to get quality legal representation. Recidivism is high because rehabilitation programs are ineffective. And officials are paying for facilities where 70 percent of beds are unoccupied. The report did offer some good news. It found that a 2016 state plan reduced the number of teens in the system.

