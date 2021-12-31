CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Northam launches Virginia mortgage…

Northam launches Virginia mortgage relief program

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he’s launched a mortgage relief program “to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic.”

Applications open to the public on Monday. You can apply to the program online.

According to the commonwealth, it has provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.

Virginia created this program, along with its rent relief program, by using the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided by the federal government.

“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” Northam said in a statement. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”

To qualify for assistance, the state said that eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after Jan. 21, 2020, and must currently own and live in the property as their primary residence.

The commonwealth said that utility assistance is not within the scope of the mortgage relief program.

There are also maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements that applicants must possess to qualify for mortgage relief. You can read more them about here.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up