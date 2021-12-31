Northam launches Virginia mortgage relief program

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he's launched a mortgage relief program "to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic."

Applications open to the public on Monday. You can apply to the program online.

According to the commonwealth, it has provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across Virginia. Families with children represent the majority of households assisted by the program.

Virginia created this program, along with its rent relief program, by using the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided by the federal government.

“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” Northam said in a statement. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”

To qualify for assistance, the state said that eligible homeowners must have experienced a reduction of income or increase in living expenses after Jan. 21, 2020, and must currently own and live in the property as their primary residence.

The commonwealth said that utility assistance is not within the scope of the mortgage relief program.

There are also maximum income limits and other eligibility requirements that applicants must possess to qualify for mortgage relief. You can read more them about here.