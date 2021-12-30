High demand at Inova’s drive-up COVID testing site in Falls Church, Va.

Due to high demand, Inova's drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Falls Church, Virginia, booked all of its 400 daily appointments early in its first day of operation.

The testing, provided through Inova Health System, is available for any member of the community that is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Those in need of a test can make an appointment by calling 571-472-6843.

The site, located at 2990 Telestar Court in Falls Church, will be open Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additional testing hours on weekends may be added later, depending on demand.

“We’re planning now to have it available, at least, through the middle of January. We’re prepared to extend it, if necessary,” said Loren Rufino, vice president of practice operations at Inova Health System.

The service in Falls Church involves a PCR laboratory test with results expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The goal of car-side COVID-19 testing is to help keep potentially COVID-positive patients with only mild symptoms away from emergency departments and urgent care centers, Rufino said.

Departments of health in Virginia and Maryland have also urged people with only mild coronavirus symptoms, or nonserious illnesses, to avoid the already burdened emergency rooms in their area.

While Friday is officially the New Year’s holiday for employees of Inova, many caregivers at the Falls Church site have chosen not to slow down their pace.

“A lot of our team members have decided to work on the holiday to volunteer to provide this community need. So we’re happy to be here and to support our community,” Rufino said. “And we will continue to assess to see how we can continue to support the community going forward.”

You can view a list of other COVID-19 test sites on the Virginia Department of Health website.