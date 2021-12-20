Herndon man, who said he worked for sheriff’s office, arrested for soliciting sex from minor

A Herndon man — who identified himself as a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office employee — is being held without bond for trying to solicit a minor while online.

Virginia State Police said Dustin Amos, 33, is charged with two felony counts of using a communication system to solicit a minor.

He was caught as a part of an investigation the NOVA-D. C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started Dec. 17.

Virginia State Police said the NOVA-D. C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force.

“A detective assigned to the task force and working in an undercover capacity came in contact with Amos online,” the release said.

Amos, according to Virginia State Police, identified himself during those online conversations as working for the sheriff’s office. He was arrested without incident once state police were able to locate him.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.