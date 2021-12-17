Criticism resumes of proposed redistricting maps in Virginia

Some residents and politicians have continued to criticize proposed redistricting maps for Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some residents and politicians have continued to criticize proposed redistricting maps for Virginia.

They told the state’s Supreme Court on Friday that many communities would see their voting strength diluted by arbitrary political boundaries.

Many raised concerns about Richmond and its suburbs being carved into three congressional districts. For example, Amelia County would no longer be in a congressional district with Richmond’s western suburbs. It would instead be grouped in with more rural counties to the south.

Amelia County supervisor Roger Scott said that could squelch the county’s moderate voices.

The court is redrawing Virginia’s maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps earlier this year.

