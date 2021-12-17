CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » Criticism resumes of proposed…

Criticism resumes of proposed redistricting maps in Virginia

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 5:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some residents and politicians have continued to criticize proposed redistricting maps for Virginia.

They told the state’s Supreme Court on Friday that many communities would see their voting strength diluted by arbitrary political boundaries.

Many raised concerns about Richmond and its suburbs being carved into three congressional districts. For example, Amelia County would no longer be in a congressional district with Richmond’s western suburbs. It would instead be grouped in with more rural counties to the south.

Amelia County supervisor Roger Scott said that could squelch the county’s moderate voices.

The court is redrawing Virginia’s maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps earlier this year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up