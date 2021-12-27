CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Charlottesville searches for leaders after departures

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 2:18 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The city of Charlottesville is searching for people to lead the city, even turning to a consulting firm to run it because two city managers have resigned this year and a candidate for the interim role backed out.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports John Blair left in February, and Chip Boyles resigned in October.

Boyles cited public criticism that erupted after he fired the city’s police chief, a Black woman, saying he was concerned other city leaders would leave if he did not fire her.

RaShall Brackney, the police chief who was fired, filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint alleging she was discriminated against on the basis of race and sex.

