An Amber Alert has been issued for a child Virginia State Police say is in "extreme danger."

The Amber Alert for a boy Virginia State Police said was in “extreme danger” has been canceled, and he has been found safe.

The 13-year-old boy was safely located, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said. The person who took the boy, Steven Dale Moran, is in custody.

The boy had been last seen Tuesday afternoon in Spottswood, Virginia, and Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office later that night.