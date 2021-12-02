CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
2 Virginia state troopers file lawsuit seeking overtime pay

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 4:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit filed against the state of Virginia says two State Police troopers haven’t been paid for overtime dating back to the start of 2021.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that attorney Caleb Jones is representing troopers Thomas Wilson and Kevin Teter.

Jones said one of the officers hasn’t been paid for overtime earned while assisting U.S. Capitol Police after the January riot in Washington.

Jones says that while some overtime has been paid out, it’s sporadic and doesn’t reflect all the hours worked, breaching the troopers’ contracts.

A State Police spokeswoman said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

