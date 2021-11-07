CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Virginia woman exiting a burning house shot and killed by officers

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 2:54 PM

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman armed with a handgun after exiting her burning home in western Virginia has been fatally shot by officers.

Virginia State Police is investigating the early Sunday death of Chelsae Clevenger-Kirk of Bedford County. State police say the situation began Saturday when a wildlife resources officer tried to stop a female motorcyclist who was neither wearing a helmet nor displaying a license plate.

The woman went into a home. The officer then heard shots inside. Police say hours later she began setting fires inside, then came outside with the gun. That’s when police say the officer and Bedford County sheriff’s deputies fired.

