Virginia Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting nominees

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected all three Republicans nominated to help it in its task of drawing new legislative districts to conform with the 2020 census.

In a unanimous ruling Friday, the court said nominees must be neutral and must not act as advocates of any political party. Democrats had objected to the three nominees put forth by Republicans, saying all three had a history of partisanship that was disqualifying.

The court also rejected one of the three nominees put forward by Democrats on unrelated grounds.

The court ordered both parties to submit replacement nominees by Monday.

The judges are now in charge of redistricting after a newly created bipartisan commission failed to agree on maps.

