Trex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $73.4 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $335.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.

