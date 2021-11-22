THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Shipyard union keeps working, but prepares for strike

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 1:34 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After rejecting a contract offer, Newport News Shipbuilding’s biggest union will keep working, but United Steelworkers Local 8888 leaders are outlining strike preparations if negotiations don’t lead to an agreement.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that union spokesman Dwight Kirk said leaders outlined the process that would be followed and decisions needed for any action to members at a meeting Saturday.

The meeting also was a chance for union members to clarify key issues they want addressed in any future contract. Members rejected a tentative contract agreement by a 1312-684 vote last week. The union and shipyard have agreed to a temporary extension of the contract that expired a week ago.

