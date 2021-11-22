THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Virginia News » Prison officials ID inmate…

Prison officials ID inmate killed in apparent attack in cell

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (AP) — Authorities are identifying a Virginia inmate killed when another prisoner apparently attacked him in a cell as Gregory Pierce.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that the 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for sex crimes, including rape.

The corrections department says the inmate suspected of killing him is serving a life sentence for murder.

No charges were immediately reported.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up