Norfolk, Va. PRA Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:48 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $34.5 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $263.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance | Local News | Virginia News

norfolk | PRA Group

