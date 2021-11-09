CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Norfolk man pleads guilty in deaths of girlfriend, 2 infants

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 8:49 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and their two infant children.

News outlets report 27-year-old DuWayne Warren pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend and their son last December, along with their daughter 12 months earlier.

Warren’s most recent victims were 22-year-old Epifani Andrews and their 3-month-old son Damere. Their bodies were found on Dec. 29 in the couple’s living room of their apartment.

About 12 months earlier, the couple’s 3-month-old daughter Evonne died under what the medical examiner initially ruled an undetermined death, but later determined was suffocation.

