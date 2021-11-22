Hospital saw surge in COVID-linked condition in kids

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials say a Richmond hospital has seen a surge in cases of a coronavirus-related complication in children.…

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials say a Richmond hospital has seen a surge in cases of a coronavirus-related complication in children. WRIC-TV reports that the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU says that 15 kids were hospitalized at the same time last month with the rare inflammatory condition. It was the hospital’s highest peak.

Previously, they had two or three children hospitalized with the condition at a time. Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, director of the hospital’s Mother-Infant Unit, says the hospital has seen 50 cases since the pandemic began, but no children with the condition have died on their watch.

Kimbrough says they’re hopeful that as more children get vaccinated they will see fewer infections in this age group.

