Culpeper Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate sexual battery of 14-year-old at knifepoint

The Culpepper County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attack that allegedly occurred when a 15-year-old boy threatened a 14 year-old girl at knifepoint.

Culpeper County High School administrators contacted the sheriff’s office on Thursday after a report from a student regarding an incident that happened the previous week.

The report from a female student indicated that she was the victim of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and was threatened with a knife by another student, according to the high school.

The female student reported that the 15-year-old boy had been “pressuring her for sex” and that he has repeatedly touched her inappropriately after multiple attempts to tell him to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

At one point when she tried to stop him, he produced a pocket knife, opened the blade and put it on her thigh, and said, “you know what I can do,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office then issued three petitions for the boy including possessing a weapon on school property, abduction and sexual battery.

The 15-year-old boy was subject was taken into custody and before a Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge, who released him to house arrest while the legal proceedings continue.

Culpeper High School said it is working closely with law enforcement to allow the legal process to take precedent while ensuring the proper school response.

“We are grateful for the courage and citizenship of the student who reported this incident; as well

as the collaboration and swift response from our law enforcement partners,” the high school said in a statement.