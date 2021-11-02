2 women, 1 dog killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 near Richmond

Virginia State Police said two people were killed in a crash when a car headed the wrong way in northbound lanes of Interstate 95 struck another car near Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that authorities responded to the scene of a head-on crash in Prince George County around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Yaris, Kimberly Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died at the scene. She was traveling south in the left northbound lane, according to authorities.

The passenger of the Honda, Cecilia Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, also died from her injuries.

The driver of a northbound Honda CRV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to VSP, Sawicki was not wearing a seatbelt. Suesmith and the Honda driver were wearing seatbelts.

Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured.

It’s not yet clear how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of the highway.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

