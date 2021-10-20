Virginia expects $2B in public-private broadband funding

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to match state investments in broadband connectivity and the state expects more than $2 billion in total broadband funding.

News outlets report that Virginia aims to expand high-speed internet access to more than 250,000 homes and businesses, using federal emergency aid to close the gap in opportunity.

Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia has received requests for $943 million in grants to fund 57 projects to expand access to broadband telecommunications.

The state expects to use $850 million in federal and state budget funds, mostly American Rescue Plan Act aid.

It would be matched by $1.15 billion in private and local government funds.

