Virginia DMV walk-in service returns Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, after nearly a year and a half of appointment only service, walk-ins will again be welcome at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Starting Tuesday, after nearly a year and a half of appointment-only service, walk-ins will again be welcome at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

At the direction of the General Assembly, the DMV is integrating walk-in service back into its operations in addition to appointments.

After a temporary closure due to the pandemic, the DMV had been operating by appointment only when it reopened offices in May 2020.

When it expands options on Tuesday, customers can choose to either schedule an appointment for services, or opt for walk-in service on alternating days. The changes will be in effect at all 75 of the DMV customer service centers.

There will be limitations, however. Appointment-only service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment, or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”

Operating by appointment has proven to be overwhelmingly popular with DMV customers. In a recent survey, 77% said that they wished to see appointments continue, according to a news release.

The release also stated that during the pandemic, customers shifted the way they do business with the DMV by taking advantage of online and mail-based services. At present, the DMV reports a 10% spike in transactions per week through its service channels than it did before the pandemic