Va. health secretary stepping down as Northam term soon ends

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 12:45 PM

Virginia’s health secretary is leaving his job as Gov. Ralph Northam’s term soon closes to work for a nonprofit health system.

Northam’s office says Dan Carey’s last day as secretary of health and human resources will be Friday.

He will become chief medical officer for a collective of affiliated physicians and medical groups based in Washington, D.C.

Carey was named secretary shortly before Northam took office in 2018. He was a key adviser to the governor on pandemic restrictions and public messaging. Carey is the latest top official in the Northam administration to leave before his term ends in January.

