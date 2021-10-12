Today is the last day to register for Virginia’s Nov. election

Election Day is still three weeks away, but a critical deadline is here: Tuesday is the final day Virginians can register to vote this November.

There are several ways to register to vote in the Nov. 2 elections, according to the Virginia Department of Elections:

Online: Using the agency’s Citizen Portal, you can register to vote, check your registration status, find your polling place or request an absentee ballot. You’ll need a driver’s license or state ID card. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.

In-person: You can apply by visiting a local registration office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. WTOP's Virginia Voter Guide has specifics for local jurisdictions, as does the Department of Elections.

By mail: Applications can be requested on the state's portal, and must be postmarked by Oct. 12. Dropping the application at the local post office ensures the application will be postmarked on time.

To register as a Virginia voter, a person must be a United States citizen, live within the state and be 18 years old by Election Day.

A person who has been convicted of a felony must have had their voting rights restored, and those who have been declared mentally incapacitated must have had the capacity restored by a court order.

Early voting began in Virginia on Sept. 17. See WTOP’s Virginia voter guide on when, where and how to vote, including other deadlines to be aware of.