Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Temporary lane closures coming…

Temporary lane closures coming to I-95 in Va. ahead of Rappahannock bridge opening

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 12, 2021, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Temporary lane closures are scheduled for southbound Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia, Tuesday night in preparation for the opening of a new southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River.

The closures, which will last roughly 19 hours into Wednesday afternoon, will allow highway crews to prepare for the new traffic pattern that will go into effect when the second span opens.

The crews will be milling and paving, as well as uncovering new overhead signs. The work is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The lane closures will stretch from Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

The Virginia Department of Transportation says southbound drivers should expect major delays, and drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

All northbound lanes will remain open.

Under the new traffic pattern, the existing southbound bridge will carry local traffic between Exit 33 (Route 17) in Stafford County and Exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg City.

Overall, the new bridge is expected to double southbound capacity across the Rappahannock River, according to VDOT. Construction on the $132 million project began in August 2018 and is set to be completed by December — five months ahead of schedule.

A project to add more northbound travel lanes began in summer 2020, and the new lanes are expected to open to traffic in early 2024.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Collins used CISO role to drive cyber deeper into SSA’s mission areas

General Ray Odierno: An appreciation

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up