Spotsylvania mother charged with murder in death of infant son

The mother of a 4-month-old baby boy who died earlier this month at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Virginia has been charged with murder.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the infant was brought to the hospital by his mother on Oct. 2. The child was unresponsive and not breathing, and efforts to revive him failed.

An autopsy determined the boy died from severe malnourishment and neglect, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Now the child’s mother, 26-year-old Nubia Williams, of Spotsylvania, is charged with second- degree murder and felony child neglect.

She was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.