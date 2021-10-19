Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police: Parents killed in buggy crash, 8 kids hurt

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 4:35 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Cumberland County man has died, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended. Police say the buggy was traveling south on Cumberland Road in the Farmville area Sunday night with 10 family members on board when it was hit by a southbound Toyota Tundra.

Police say Barbie Esh died at the scene and her husband, John Esh, died Monday. Their eight children, aged 9 months to 16 years, were taken to hospitals for treatment and two have been released. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Farmville man, wasn’t injured. Police have said charges are pending.

