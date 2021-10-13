Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.

The 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a tweet Tuesday from state police.

The tweet shows a photo of the officer’s ticket, which said the man was driving 152 mph in a 70 mph zone.

“Speeding & DUI = Too many lives at risk = Arrest,” the tweet said.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit, or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

