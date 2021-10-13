Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Virginia News » Police: Drunk driver was…

Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.

The 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a tweet Tuesday from state police.

The tweet shows a photo of the officer’s ticket, which said the man was driving 152 mph in a 70 mph zone.

“Speeding & DUI = Too many lives at risk = Arrest,” the tweet said.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit, or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

What’s in a name? For the Department of the Navy, it signifies resolve

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up