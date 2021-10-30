Man involved in shooting, car chase, arrested in Northern Va.

A man is in custody, after he was involved in a shooting and then fled police in Northern Virginia.

The incident started around 1 a.m. on Saturday on Emmerdale Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to police.

A 33 year-old man shot a gun at an unoccupied car and then drove off, according to police.

Virginia State Police chased the man from Prince William County into Fairfax County where his car crashed and overturned, according to police.

Police say that the armed man then barricade himself in the car, but eventually came out of the car and was arrested without incident.

The man suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt, according to police.