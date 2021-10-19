Coronavirus News: US to OK mix-and-match boosters | Celebrating homecoming | Va. adds dashboard for children | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Virginia News » Headless, tailless deer carcasses…

Headless, tailless deer carcasses found in eastern Virginia

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 12:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Virginia are trying to determine who left three decapitated and tailless deer carcasses along a road and in a city park last week.

Three large deer were shot last week with what the Radford Sheriff’s Office believes is a crossbow. Their heads and tails were cut off and the remainder of the bodies were left behind.

One of the deer was positioned as if it had been posed for a photo. Officials are asking the public to help by calling in any tips and raising money for a reward.

More than $3,800 has been raised to help find the culprits.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up