Finance reports show Youngkin with lead in cash on hand

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 12:42 PM

During the first three months of October, Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin outraised Democrat Terry McAuliffe, while McAuliffe outspent Youngkin.

That’s according to campaign finance reports compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Youngkin closed out the period with a nearly $6 million cash-on-hand advantage.

The two candidates have already blown past fundraising records from previous Virginia gubernatorial elections.

They’ve raised a combined $117 million through Oct. 21, nearly double the haul of the second-highest fundraising total in the past 20 years.

Election Day is Nov. 2, and all signs indicate the closely watched race is competitive.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

