1 dead, 3 injured in multivehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania Co.

One person is dead and three have serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia State Police said.

One person is dead and three have serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, a sedan was traveling south on I-95 around 5 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the highway in Thornburg. It then hit a guardrail, crossed all three travel lanes and struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

The sedan came to a stop in the right travel lane and was struck by two more southbound tractor-trailers.

Police said more information will be released later.

Southbound lanes on I-95 reopened around 10:40 a.m., but delays remain.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Get the latest traffic conditions online or get updates on the 8s from 103.5FM.