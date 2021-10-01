Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
1 dead, 3 injured in multivehicle crash on I-95 in Spotsylvania Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 10:00 AM

One person is dead and three have serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, a sedan was traveling south on I-95 around 5 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the highway in Thornburg. It then hit a guardrail, crossed all three travel lanes and struck a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

The sedan came to a stop in the right travel lane and was struck by two more southbound tractor-trailers.

Police said more information will be released later.

Southbound lanes on I-95 reopened around 10:40 a.m., but delays remain.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com.

Local News | Virginia News

