Virginians can use QR codes to show proof of COVID vaccination

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

September 16, 2021, 1:09 PM

With more businesses, schools and employers requiring proof of COVID vaccination, Virginia is making it easier for vaccinated residents in the commonwealth to prove their status — using scannable QR (“quick response”) codes.

It allows anyone to show proof in printed form or digitally, as an image that can be shown on a smartphone — without the need for an app.

“QR codes contain the same information as paper records, but in a format that offers greater security and efficiency,” the state’s Health Department said in a statement.

“Because the QR code is digitally signed by the Virginia Department of Health, it cannot be altered or forged. Information from QR codes is only available if and when the individual chooses to share it.”

Such codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System.

Those vaccinated in Virginia can get their free vaccination record and QR code on the state’s vaccination website, then print it up or save it on their phone or in cloud storage.

According to the most-recent data from the state’s Health Department, 58% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer.

