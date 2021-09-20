Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Virginia to add tests to find pandemic-related learning gaps

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 4:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Schools across Virginia will soon administer additional testing to assess how students in grades 3 through 8 are doing in math and reading after two turbulent school years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the mandated tests are part of state legislation signed earlier this year that requires schools to administer a growth assessment system that includes testing at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.

The material covered will be from the previous year to help teachers identify areas where learning may have been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The information gleaned from the tests will allow educators to see where gaps exist in reading and math for individual students.

