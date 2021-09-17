Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Virginia teenager sentenced to 17 years for fatal shooting

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 8:17 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A judge has sentenced a Virginia teenager to 17 years in prison after his guilty plea earlier in the year to second-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside a restaurant.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that 18-year-old Cameron Barclift was identified by witnesses and arrested just moments after the shooting in May 2019. Barclift told police he fired his gun because someone in a truck called him a name and he feared the passengers would do something.

Authorities say Barclift fired one shot at the back of the truck and hit 23-year-old Cole Stuart Grant in the head. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Barclift to 17 years in prison, the maximum recommended by state sentencing guidelines.

