Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Virginia News » Va. regulator worried about…

Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This year’s menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia’s top fisheries regulator. Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven Bowman wrote that Virginia-based company Omega Protein has already caught 75% of the bay’s quota for the oily fish.

A company spokesman tells the Daily Press of Newport News that Omega won’t exceed the cap. The company operates a fish oil and fishmeal plant in Reedville. Differing quotas led to confontation between Virginia and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in 2019. Bowman says the state could face a moratorium and further quota cuts if this year’s cap is exceeded.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up