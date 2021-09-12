Va. regulator worried about Chesapeake Bay menhaden catch

This year’s menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia’s top fisheries regulator.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This year’s menhaden catch so far in the Chesapeake Bay is worrying Virginia’s top fisheries regulator. Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Steven Bowman wrote that Virginia-based company Omega Protein has already caught 75% of the bay’s quota for the oily fish.

A company spokesman tells the Daily Press of Newport News that Omega won’t exceed the cap. The company operates a fish oil and fishmeal plant in Reedville. Differing quotas led to confontation between Virginia and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in 2019. Bowman says the state could face a moratorium and further quota cuts if this year’s cap is exceeded.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.