Testimony: Dominion Virginia made well above fair profit

Virginia's State Corporation Commission staff has testified that Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its in-state customers in four years.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s State Corporation Commission staff has testified that Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its in-state customers in four years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the staff testimony was filed in an ongoing review of the utility’s books.

However, because of several state laws friendly to the utility and its stockholders, its customers won’t be able to get nearly that much back in refunds as a result of Dominion’s ongoing triennial review by the commission.

The commission staff says that under current law, customers should get a refund of $312 million.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.