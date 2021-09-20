Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Testimony: Dominion Virginia made well above fair profit

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 7:55 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s State Corporation Commission staff has testified that Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its in-state customers in four years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the staff testimony was filed in an ongoing review of the utility’s books.

However, because of several state laws friendly to the utility and its stockholders, its customers won’t be able to get nearly that much back in refunds as a result of Dominion’s ongoing triennial review by the commission.

The commission staff says that under current law, customers should get a refund of $312 million.

