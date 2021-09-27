Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Small earthquake shakes southwest Virginia

Small earthquake shakes southwest Virginia

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 5:37 PM

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook southwestern Virginia on Monday morning.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 happened around 9:37 a.m. It was centered about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north of Lafayette, and was about 8 miles (12.4 kilometers) deep.

News outlets report that people in nearby Salem reported feeling the ground shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

