Small earthquake shakes southwest Virginia

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook southwestern Virginia on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake shook southwestern Virginia on Monday morning.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.6 happened around 9:37 a.m. It was centered about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) north of Lafayette, and was about 8 miles (12.4 kilometers) deep.

News outlets report that people in nearby Salem reported feeling the ground shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.