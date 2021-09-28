Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Virginia News » SCHOCK to invest $85M…

SCHOCK to invest $85M in Virginia facility, add 355 jobs

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam says quartz composite sink inventor SCHOCK will invest $85 million in its first U.S. manufacturing operation in southern Virginia, creating hundreds of jobs.

Officials say SCHOCK will occupy a 95,500-square-foot facility on 14.7 acres in Patriot Centre Industrial Park in Henry County.

SCHOCK, which was founded in 1924, invented the quartz composite sink in 1979. Officials say Virginia competed with Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina for the project, which will create 355 new jobs.

The first phase will be completed over five years as the company establishes the capability to produce quartz composite kitchen sinks in the new location.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up