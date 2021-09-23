Petersburg council passes firearm ban for public spaces

A Virginia city is banning firearms from public spaces.

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia city is banning firearms from public spaces.

The Progress-Index reports that the Petersburg City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday barring people from carrying firearms in any place open to the public.

The ban includes city buildings, public parks, city-owned recreation or community centers and any public street, road, alley or sidewalk.

On-duty law enforcement officers and armed security personnel acting on a contract with the city are exempt.

Councilor Charlie Cuthbert introduced the idea in July shortly after community activist Willie Noise III was fatally shot at the city-owned Patton Park.

A violation is equal to a class one misdemeanor, which carries the possibility of a 12-month jail sentence and up to a $1,000 fine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.