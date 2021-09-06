9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Missing Virginia woman found dead in Glacier National Park

CNN

September 6, 2021, 4:49 PM

The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman has been found at Glacier National Park in Montana, according to the National Park Service.

Jennifer Coleman’s body was found Sunday afternoon in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, the agency said in a release.

Coleman, 34, was “believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass” on August 30 or August 31, according to a tweet. She was reported missing on September 1, and the search for her began that afternoon when park officials found her vehicle in the Logan Pass parking lot, the park service said in the release.

Her cause of death is under investigation.

Logan Pass is the highest elevation in the park that can be reached by car. Last year, a 20-year-old climber from Wichita, Kansas, died after falling from nearby Dragon’s Tail ridge.

About 50 search and rescue personnel were involved in the search for Coleman by Sunday, the release said.

Glacier National Park officials credited the public tip line for a faster resolution of the search.

Coleman’s father issued a statement of thanks for the public’s support of the family.

“Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages,” Hal Coleman said. “People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”

