Family of woman who died in Virginia jail settles lawsuit

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 4:18 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The family of a woman who died at a Virginia jail after staff ignored her drug withdrawal symptoms has agreed to settle a lawsuit for $500,000.

Pamela Riddick was booked into the Portsmouth city jail on Aug. 21, 2017, on outstanding warrants following a car crash. She died less than two days later.

An autopsy showed she died of fentanyl toxicity, with recent cocaine intoxication contributing to her death.

The family’s lawsuit alleged that deputies falsified logs after Riddick died to make it appear that they had checked on her more often than they did.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

