Cyprus-based firm fined for dumping oily water in Atlantic

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says a Cyprus-based company was ordered to pay a $2 million fine Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that one of its ships dumped oily water into the Atlantic Ocean.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says a Cyprus-based company was ordered to pay a $2 million fine Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that one of its ships dumped oily water into the Atlantic Ocean.

Prosecutors say the crew of a ship operated by Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited knowingly failed last year to record in the vessel’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water.

Prosecutors say the crew used an emergency de-watering system to illegally discharge oily water directly into the Atlantic Ocean from the ship’s bilge holding tank, duct keel and bilge wells.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.