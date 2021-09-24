Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Cyprus-based firm fined for dumping oily water in Atlantic

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 8:46 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says a Cyprus-based company was ordered to pay a $2 million fine Thursday after pleading guilty to charges that one of its ships dumped oily water into the Atlantic Ocean.

Prosecutors say the crew of a ship operated by Diana Wilhelmsen Management Limited knowingly failed last year to record in the vessel’s oil record book the overboard discharge of oily bilge water.

Prosecutors say the crew used an emergency de-watering system to illegally discharge oily water directly into the Atlantic Ocean from the ship’s bilge holding tank, duct keel and bilge wells.

