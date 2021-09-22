Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Court throws out ruling on handgun sales to people under 21

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 5:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a ruling that found a law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled Wednesday that the case is now moot because the woman who sued to challenge the law has now turned 21 and is able to legally purchase a handgun from a dealer.

The same panel of judges had ruled 2-1 in July that the 1968 federal law banning people ages 18 to 20 from purchasing a handgun from a licensed dealer was unconstitutional.

The judges found that the law violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

